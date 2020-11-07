STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh human rights commission seeks report on rising pollution in Korba

"The Air Quality Index of Korba has worsened with a significant rise in pollutants by almost double the level in recent days," the Commission stated.

Air Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Expressing deep concern over the "deteriorating Air Quality Index"in Korba district, about 200 km from Raipur, the Chhattisgarh human rights commission has sought a report from the member-secretary of the state pollution control board. Korba is cited as the power capital of Chhattisgarh.

"The Air Quality Index of Korba has worsened with a significant rise in pollutants by almost double the level in recent days. It is forecasted to further dip by November 15 and touch a critical stage that will affect the large segment of the population in the district. The fundamental right to life stands threatened by such degraded environment," the Commission stated. 

The Commission cited the clean and healthy environment as the basic right of citizens and sought a detailed report from the pollution control board over the rise in air pollution levels during the onset of the winter season in Korba. 

ALSO READ | Delhi records worst air quality since December last year

In April this year, a  new study conducted in Korba by Chhattisgarh State Health Resource Centre (SHRC) stated that the communities living in and around thermal power plants with greater exposure to particulate matter actually affects lung functioning through higher respiratory illness. And consequently it increases their vulnerability to threats of Covid-19 outbreak.

The Korba district has 10-coal-fired thermal power plants producing 6000 MW of electricity.

"Covid-19 is believed to hit harder in air pollution impacted communities because the long-term exposure to air pollution reduces the capacity of organs to function fully and becomes more vulnerable to infections and diseases. In the context of Covid-19 pandemic, such individual is at greater risks to face utmost complications and even serious ones," said Dr Yogesh Jain of Jan Swasthya Sahyog, an association of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, which offers healthcare facilities in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, some 100 km from Korba town.

