Daughters get name plates in Uttarakhand

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Pauri administration in Uttarakhand has launched an initiative, ‘Ghar ki pehchan, nooni ku noo’ (House in the name of the daughter), in its efforts to empower women and girls, Under the initiative, villages are encouraged to put their daughters’ names on the nameplates outside their house.  

Till date, 100 families have already opted to put up such nameplates. Other 50 families of Mathana village have promised to do so on Saturday. The child sex ratio of Pauri district had improved  from 930 in the  2001 Census to 904 in 2011. Overall child sex ratio in Uttarakhand stood at 963 in the 2011 Census, a shade better than 962 in 2001.

“The initiative is to give due recognition to the women of the hills who are backbone of all activities. This will also bring gender sensitivity among men and, in turn, empower the girl child,”  Ashish Bhattgain, chief development officer of Pauri district said, The district administration is footing the expenses of installing the nameplates. Officials said families in Budeshu village of Khirsu block, and another 45 in Malli village have expressed their willingness to take part in the social empowerment drive.

