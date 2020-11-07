STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fed up with bad roads, Karnataka villagers take NHAI engineer for a ride on tractor 

The engineer was made to sit on a tractor and taken for a ride for 2 km on Thursday. The incident happened near Dodduru when some villagers staged a protest to fix the road.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

potholes poses a danger to both motorists and pedestrians alike

Potholes poses a danger to both motorists and pedestrians alike. (Photo | EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Angry villagers of Dodduru and nearby villages took an Engineer from the National Highway Authority on a tractor to show the pathetic condition of Lakshmeshwar and Dodduru road. 

The engineer was made to sit on a tractor and taken for a ride for 2 km on Thursday. The incident happened near Dodduru when some villagers staged a protest to fix the road.

Rajesh Patil, AEE of National Highway Authority visited the spot to convince the villagers but villagers asked him to travel on that road to know the exact situation. Lakshmeshwar to Doddur is a road which was repaired a month back but the villagers are complaining that the contractor has not done his work properly. 

The main road from Lakshemwar to Doddur is one of the busiest roads in the taluk. Farmers go to their fields on carts, villagers go to market on  auto rickshaws.

This road has also witnessed many minor accidents and last week a cart's wheel stuck in a muddy road and one cattle's leg was broken. After these incidents many villagers submitted memorandum to the concerned officials but it was in vain. 

Rajesh Patil, engineer who saw the road on a tractor said, "I have seen the pathetic condition of the road. This is all due to the contractor's mistake. The road repair work will start after Deepavali".

