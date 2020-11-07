Five years of 'One Rank One Pension' scheme a momentous occasion: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the One Rank One Pension scheme for armed forces veterans was a historic step to ensure the well-being of our soldiers, as he greeted them on the fifth anniversary of his government's decision to implement OROP.

ALSO READ| Vote in maximum numbers, set record: PM Narendra Modi's appeal to Bihar voters

OROP is aimed at ensuring uniform pensions for veterans retiring in the same rank with the same length of service irrespective of when they retire.

Today, five years ago, India took a historic step towards ensuring the well-being of our great soldiers, who courageously protect our nation. #5YearsOfOROP is a momentous occasion. India waited for OROP for decades.



I salute our veterans for their remarkable service! pic.twitter.com/VmZUsJCAJP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

"Today, five years ago, India took a historic step towards ensuring the well-being of our great soldiers, who courageously protect our nation. #5YearsOfOROP is a momentous occasion. India waited for OROP for decades. I salute our veterans for their remarkable service!" Modi tweeted.

He also posted highlights of the decision released by the defence ministry. According to the government, over Rs 10,795.4 crore were distributed among 20.60 lakh ex-servicemen and their family pensioners as arrears with a yearly recurring expenditure of about Rs 7,123.38 crore.