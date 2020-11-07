STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gives hope that 'right-wing extremism' will end: Mehbooba congratulates Biden, Harris

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet.

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections.

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Joe Biden Kamala Harris US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp