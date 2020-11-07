IIT-Kharagpur to set up Centre of Excellence for Indian knowledge system, says education minister

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will set up a Centre of Excellence for the Indian knowledge system, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Friday while inaugurating the international webinar called ‘Bharata Tirtha’ organised by the institute.

“IIT-Kharagpur has attempted to introspect on the spirit of India, her challenges in the present times, and taken the right measures through an initiative like Bharata Tirtha and research,” the minister said in a virtual address.

“The first challenge in front of us is that we need to make our coming generation aware of the glorious past of the Vishwaguru and its spirit,” said the minister. During his address, Pokhriyal also emphasised education through the mother tongue, as envisaged in the national education policy, and revival of Sanskrit to ease the educational process for the diverse people of India and draw from the rich educational heritage of India.

Virendra Tewari, director, IIT-Kharagpur, expressed the need to acknowledge and incentivise research work on Indian Scientific Heritage by awarding the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.