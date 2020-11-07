STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISRO gearing up for launch of small satellite launch vehicles: Chairman K Sivan

Sivan said ISRO was also planning to launch Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for a series of missions, including launch of small satellite launch vehicles, chairman K Sivan said on Saturday.

He made the comments after the successful launch of earth observation satellite - EOS-01- and nine customer satellites onboard its Polar rocket, PSLV-C49, from this spaceport, about 110 km from Chennai.

Addressing the scientists at the Mission Control Centre, he said, "...we have started this mission (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) after COVID pandemic. Now we have a series of missions on our hands. Immediately we are going to have the PSLV-C50. It is going to launch satellite CMS01 then we will be having the new vehicle SSLV, the first development flight."

According to ISRO, those satellites which weigh less and come with limited launch options, can be sent on Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs).

The earth observation satellite sent on PSLV-C49 was weighing around 630 kg.

Currently, small satellites are sent along with other big satellites which are launched using ISRO's trusted workhorse polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLVs) or Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Sivan said ISRO was also planning to launch Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite -- EOS-03.

"I am sure team ISRO will always rise to the occasion and meet the requirements as per the demand put on them," he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release, ISRO said following the successful launch of the PSLV-C49/EOS-01 on Saturday, the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the earth observation satellite which is the primary satellite.

"In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration," the release said.

EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The nine customer satellites are from Lithuania, Luxembourg and USA were launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sivan ISRO PSLV C49
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp