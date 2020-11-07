STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Life Mission projects: Assembly panel seeks explanation from Enforcement Directorate

The notice was issued in the wake of a complaint by CPM MLA James Mathew that the ED's action constituted a breach of privilege.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the state legislative assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate after the central agency demanded that files related to various Life Mission projects be handed over to it.

The House panel has asked the Enforcement Directorate to reply to the notice within seven days.  The notice was issued in the wake of a complaint by CPM MLA James Mathew that the ED's action constituted a breach of privilege.

The Privileges and Ethics Committee noted that though allegations of corruption surfaced in connection with the Vadakkencherry project alone, the ED has sought a report on all ongoing projects of Life Mission.

In his complaint, James Mathew said the Chief Minister and Ministers had informed the Assembly that the housing project for the landless and homeless would be completed in a time bound manner. However, the ED's action was obstructing the government in fulfilling its commitment given to the Assembly and hence constituted a breach of privilege.

The move by the legislative assembly seeking explanation from a central agency is unprecedented, sources pointed out. The ED will have to seek Centre's permission before replying to such a notice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission projects Privileges and Ethics Committee Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp