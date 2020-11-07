Life Mission projects: Assembly panel seeks explanation from Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the state legislative assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate after the central agency demanded that files related to various Life Mission projects be handed over to it.

The House panel has asked the Enforcement Directorate to reply to the notice within seven days. The notice was issued in the wake of a complaint by CPM MLA James Mathew that the ED's action constituted a breach of privilege.

The Privileges and Ethics Committee noted that though allegations of corruption surfaced in connection with the Vadakkencherry project alone, the ED has sought a report on all ongoing projects of Life Mission.

In his complaint, James Mathew said the Chief Minister and Ministers had informed the Assembly that the housing project for the landless and homeless would be completed in a time bound manner. However, the ED's action was obstructing the government in fulfilling its commitment given to the Assembly and hence constituted a breach of privilege.

The move by the legislative assembly seeking explanation from a central agency is unprecedented, sources pointed out. The ED will have to seek Centre's permission before replying to such a notice.