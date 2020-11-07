STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man beaten to death in Deoria for allegedly protesting daughter's sexual harassment 

According to police sources, the victim's daughter on Thursday evening told him that their next-door neighbour, who lives barely 20 feet from the victim's house, had assaulted her sexually.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man, in his 50s, was beaten to death for allegedly protesting the sexual harassment of his daughter by his next-door neighbour in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered in this regard at the Ikauna police station on Thursday.

"After knowing what had happened to his daughter, the victim reached the culprit's house and slapped the youth right away. The youth, meanwhile, called his friends and thrashed the victim with sticks before escaping," said Deoria SP Shripati Mishra while narrating the sequence of events to media persons.

Later, the critically injured victim was rushed to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow where he succumbed to his injuries late on Friday night.

The Deoria police lodged a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against eight persons, two of whom were arrested. Efforts were on to nab the remaining six.

