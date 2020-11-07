STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Uttar Pradesh Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances.

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By PTI

BALLIA: A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday.

The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Friday after which the victim was admitted to a hospital in Ballia, said Dubhar police station SHO Anil Chandra Tiwari.

As the girl situation turned critical, she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, he said.

On the girl's father complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl's father told police that the accused abducted his daughter from his house and set her on fire as she had been consistently rejecting the man's sexual advances towards her.

The accused has been arrested.

