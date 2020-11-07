Nikita Tomar’s murder Pre-Planned: SIT

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The murder of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh was a ‘pre-planned’ conspiracy, according to the 600-page charge sheet filed by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Haryana Police in a local court.

According to the charge sheet, the main accused, Tausif (22), came with a country- made revolver with an intention to kill Nikita, a thirdyear B.Com student of Aggarwal College at Ballabgarh bordering Delhi, and shot her at point black range.

A day before, Tausif and his friend Rehan had done a recce of the college. Sources said Tausif had kidnapped Nikita in 2018 and her father Mool Chand Tomar had complained to the police at that time. But he had later withdrawn the complaint due to pressure.

In his statement to the SIT, her father reportedly accepted withdrawing the case but said he was coerced by the accused family which was politically influential in the area. The charge sheet, which was filed in record time of 11 days by the five-member SIT, has the statements of around 60 witnesses, including Nikita’s friend who had tried to help her evade kidnapping, doctors and police officers, besides digital, forensic and material evidence such as the CCTV footage, murder weapon and the car used in the crime. The three accused, including Tausif, Rehan and Arjju, who supplied the murder weapon, had already been arrested by the police.