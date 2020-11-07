Stubborn attitude: Punjab farmer bodies slam Modi government for not resuming goods trains

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmer bodies protesting against the farm laws on Saturday slammed the Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab even as they stuck to their stand of not allowing passenger trains.

They also accused the Centre of adopting a "stubborn attitude" and alleged that it wanted to cause "harm" to Punjab on the economic front for raising voice against the three legislations enacted recently.

The railways on Saturday declined to resume goods trains in Punjab, saying it will either operate both freight and passenger trains or none.

The train services in Punjab are suspended since September 24, when farmers started their "rail roko" agitation against the central laws.

Goods trains had resumed in the state briefly after farmer unions on October 21 announced exempting them from their "rail roko" stir but the railways suspended them again, saying farmers are still blocking the tracks.

"We strongly condemn the stubborn attitude of the railways and the Centre for not resuming goods trains in the state," said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal. However, the 30 farmers bodies protesting the farm laws maintained that they will not allow passenger trains."

The farmers' bodies have already announced they will allow only goods trains and not passenger trains," said BKU (Dakunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill.

"The central government wants to harm Punjab on the economic front by making baseless excuses," he further said.

The Punjab government on Friday had said, "The rail network all across the state of Punjab is presently totally clear for uninterrupted movement of goods trains."

The suspension of goods trains has led to a power crisis as coal supplies to thermal plants have been hit.

It has also adversely affected the supply of fertilisers for rabi crops, movement of foodgrain stocks besides impacting the state industry which is unable to get raw material and send finished goods outside.