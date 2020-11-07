STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unable to pay back money, youth kills friend, arrested: Uttar Pradesh Police

During the investigation, Uttar Pradesh Police came to know that Rajendra was seen last with Bharat and Ankush.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:36 PM

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend by slashing his neck on being asked persistently by the victim to return his money, said police on Saturday.

Bharat, 22, a resident of Imliya village under Kotwali Dehat police station area in the district was arrested along with his accomplice Ankush, 19, on charges of murdering Rajendra, 30, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The SP said the two took Rajendra along with themselves on the pretext of having drinks and food together and administered sleeping pills in his food, said Singh.

After Rajendra fell asleep, the two slashed his neck with a blade and threw his body into a dry well, after which they called up the victim's brother and told them that Rajendra had been kidnapped by some unknown persons, who have demanded Rs 7 lakhs from them for releasing him.

During the investigation, police came to know that Rajendra was seen last with Bharat and Ankush.

On sustained interrogation by the police, Bharat confessed to having killed Rajendra because he had been pestering him to return the money, said Singh.

Rajendra ran a grocery shop in his village and Bharat worked in an ironworks factory in front of the shop and the two had a good friendship, said SP, adding that Rajendra used to help Bharat by lending him money from time to time.

But of late, Rajendra had been demanding back his money and Bharat being unable to pay it back, hatched the conspiracy to kill him in collusion with his another friend Ankush, said the SP.

The duo took the police to the well for the recovery of the body and the murder weapon, said SP, adding the police also recovered the victim's mobile phone from their possession.

