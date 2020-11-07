STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Properties of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife attached, illegal building of aides razed

The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished on Saturday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File|PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/MAU: The district magistrate of Ghazipur has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to the wife and brothers-in-law of gangster-turned-politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari while the Mau administration demolished an illegal construction of two of his aides.

Land and building worth Rs 28.58 crore belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and brothers-in-law -- Anwar Shahzad and Sharjeel Raza -- were attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act,  Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, close associates of the gangster, Irshad and Maqsood, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area of Mau which was being used for commercial purposes.

The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished on Saturday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

They requested the district administration to give them more time, which was disallowed stressing that a notice had been served on them in this regard months ago.

The police officer said Irshad and Masood are brothers.

