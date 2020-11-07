Vote for development of Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda appeals to people as final-phase polling begins

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As polling for the last phase of Bihar assembly elections began on Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda appealed to people to vote in large numbers for development of the state.

"Last phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is taking place today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for development of Bihar. People should ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda tweeted.

आज, बिहार में अंतिम चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। सभी मतदाताओं से आग्रह करता हूँ कि कोविड की सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बिहार की प्रगति के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी भागीदारी अवश्य सुनिश्चित करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 7, 2020

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.

The ruling BJP-JDU alliance is contesting elections together and both parties have also tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving them seats from their quota.