STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will give you 'ease of doing' business, you improve 'ease of living': PM Modi to IIT-Delhi students

The prime minister said that COVID-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important but self-reliance is equally important.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country will ensure 'ease of doing business' for its youth while they should work for providing 'ease of living' to people, particularly the poorest of the poor, through innovations.

Addressing the 51st annual convocation of IIT-Delhi via video conferencing, he said that the post-COVID-19 world is going to be very different and technology will play the biggest role in it. The prime minister said that COVID-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important but self-reliance is equally important.

"India is fully committed to give its youth ease of doing business so that the youth through their innovation can bring about a change in the lives of crores of people of the country. The country will give you ease of doing business but you do one thing, through your expertise, experience, talent and innovation...ensure ease of living for the poorest of the poor citizens," Modi said addressing the graduating students of IIT-Delhi.

Modi also urged the graduating students to focus on quality, never compromise, and make their innovations work at a mass scale. "Your work will give global recognition to our products. Your efforts will lead to swifter recognition of Indian products," Modi told the students, calling them the best brand ambassadors of Brand India.

He said that the nation has seen how technology can provide good governance and reach the poor and the needy in the last few years. "Technology has made last mile delivery of services efficient and reduced the scope of corruption," the prime minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi IIT Delhi IIT Delhi convocation Ease of living Ease of doing business
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp