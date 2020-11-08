13 Bangladeshis apprehended while crossing over to India: BSF

By PTI

KOLKATA: Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in border points of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district while trying to crossover to India, a BSF statement said on Sunday.

All 13 were nabbed by the border guards in separate incidents on Friday.

While five Bangladeshis were apprehended at Bithari border outpost, six nationals of the neighbouring country were nabbed near Hakimpur border outpost, the statement said.

In the third incident, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Tarali border outpost, the statement said.