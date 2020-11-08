STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

22-yr-old student raped by relative in Uttar Pradesh: Police

CO Siyaram said the accused also made a video of his act and threatened the girl to make it viral on social media if she dared tell anybody about the incident.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: A 22-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly raped by one of her relatives at her home in Girwa police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Siyaram of Naraini Circle, under which Girwa police station falls, said the student was raped by her 25-year-old relative on Friday.

He said the accused used to visit the girl's house.

He visited her house on Friday and finding her sleeping, raped her, he added.

CO Siyaram said the accused also made a video of his act and threatened the girl to make it viral on social media if she dared tell anybody about the incident.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP rape case
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp