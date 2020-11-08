STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After CM Pramod Sawant, more Goa leaders complain of threat text messages

Published: 08th November 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: A day after Goa police said they had received a complaint that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was getting threatening and abusive text messages from an international number, officials on Sunday said more politicians were coming forward with similar complaints.

They said Goa Forward Party vice president Durgadas Kamat and former BJYM leader Pranav Sawardekar filed cases at Ponda and Curchorem police stations respectively claiming they got messages demanding money from the same number.

"Cases under sections 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion) of IPC have been registered against unknown person," a senior official said.

The CMO had lodged a complaint on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa politicians threat message Durgadas kamat Pranav Sawardekar
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp