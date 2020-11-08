STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aligarh Muslim University seeks President's intervention to mitigate its financial crisis

AMUTA secretary Prof Najmul Islam told reporters that AMU received Rs 17 crore less money against the stipulated amount this month.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Muslim University teachers have sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention as the varsity's visitor to mitigate its unprecedented financial, which has further accentuated this month.

In a letter to the President, AMU Teachers Association on Saturday sought to draw his attention to the fact that thousands of university pensioners have "received only half of their pension money this month causing severe financial crisis and hardships to them".

Apart from pensioners, those adversely affected include researchers and all other staffers who have not been receiving a host of other allowances including arrears of pay and leave encashment, he said.

As the university braces itself to confront the mounting financial crisis, top university officials led by Registrar Abdul Hamid have rushed to New Delhi to apprise the University Grants Commission to find a way out of the situation.

When contacted, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said, "We have initiated all necessary steps for finding a way out of this crisis. We are fully seized of the situation and will take all steps to mitigate the adverse impact of this financial crunch."

The VC was hopeful that with patience and forbearance, the situation would be resolved.

Aligarh Muslim University financial crisis
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

