Birla directs construction agencies of new Parliament building to be vigilant of old structure's heritage

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday directed the agencies involved in the construction of the new parliament building to be vigilant of the heritage character of the present complex while carrying out works to build the new structure, a statement from the Secretariat of the lower House said.

The Speaker also directed that care should be taken while shifting all the existing statues to new locations within the Complex in view of the construction of the new Parliament House building, it said.

According to the statement, Birla on Saturday conducted an on-site review of the ongoing construction work for the new Parliament House building.

According to sources, four statues including the iconic statues of Mahatama Gandhi opposite the main entrance of the existing parliament building are likely to be shifted to new locations within the complex.

The Speaker emphasised that cleanliness and proper upkeep in the Parliament House, including the ongoing cleaning of the building, should be accorded top priority, said the official statement.

Birla also inspected facilities at the Medical Centre in the Parliament House Annexe and directed that immediate efforts need to be made to arrange services of the best doctors and to ensure adequate space, state of the art machines, computers and transportation for the Centre.

He directed that the Centre should evolve a mechanism to collect, on-demand, samples from the residences of Members and Nodal Officers should be deputed to coordinate with the Members in a timely manner, it said.