CBI books former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Moyukh Bhaduri in bribery case

It is alleged that Bhaduri entered in a criminal conspiracy to demand Rs  1 crore from Vijay Nirman co Ltd for giving a contract.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, former CMD, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd for allegedly demanding Rs one crore bribe to award tender for construction of Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum in Varanasi, officials said on Sunday.

This is the second case against Bhaduri.

It is alleged that Bhaduri entered in a criminal conspiracy with Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra, who on the former's behalf demanded Rs one crore from N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nirman co Ltd for giving contract for the construction of the trade center at Varanasi, they said.

"N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar arranged the first installment i.e. Rs 50 lacs from one M/s. Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Anant Saxena in the bank  account of his firm M/s Zillion Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. from bank account of M/s Madhuri Construction, Hyderabad, on May 28, 2015, through RTGS.

Enquiry has further revealed that the said amount received by Anant Saxena was further diverted to Dhiraj Kanchal, a private person," the CBI FIR has alleged.

