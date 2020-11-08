STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat POCSO court grants compensation to 2 rape victims

The court also ordered payment of additional interim relief in both cases to help meet medical and other expenses in accordance with provisions of Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A POCSO court in Vadodara took suo motu cognizance of the plight of two minor rape victims and ordered payment of interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000 under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme that came into force on April 26 last year.

Savli Additional Sessions Judge AJ Kanani on Saturday granted interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000 to two teenagers who were raped and asked the District Legal Services Authority to implement the order.

The court also ordered payment of additional interim relief in both cases to help meet medical and other expenses in accordance with provisions of Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme.

The scheme provides for payment of compensation from a fund to victims who have suffered loss or injury due to an offence, or to guardians, parents or dependents.

A victim, or dependent, guardian or parent or the local police station house officer can apply to State or District Legal Services Authority along with the FIR, medical report, death certificate, court order, and other similar documents for compensation.

The State or District Legal Services Authority may also make suo motu recommendation for such relief to the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Gujarat Rape
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp