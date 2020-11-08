STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITBP plans not to vacate high altitude posts at China border this winter

Uttarakhand shares total 150 kms of border with China in Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts where ITBP guards the border posts.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:20 AM

Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a shift from traditional practice of moving troops from high altitude border posts to lower ones, Indo-Tibetan Border Police has decided to abandon the practice for this year given the ongoing border standoff with China. 

Refusing to divulge any further details, an official from ITBP said on the condition of anonymity, "Essentials are being transported using air route and we are ready to sit out the harsh winters to ward off any attempt of aggression on the borders."

Uttarakhand shares total 150 kms of border with China in Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts where ITBP guards the border posts on various spots such as Dung, Bugdiyar, Rilkot and Lipulekh which are located upto over 16,000 feet altitude where temperature plunges to -20 degree in winters. 

This year the ITBP has decided not to move from these posts given border standoff with China.

In July this year, to tackle the language barrier while dealing with the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the ITBP had launched a full fledged course of Mandarin language for officers and soldiers of the border police force, told the officials from ITBP Academy, Mussoorie.

The academy, located in Mussoorie which was established in year 1978, has upgraded the course to equip the force with the language while they deal with the Chinese at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese Language Department of the academy has revamped the course to upgrade it for all soldiers and officers of the border police force.

Earlier, the training of the language was provided to the selected ones in the force but after Galwan incident changes have bene added to many areas of the forces involved at the patrolling and management of the LAC.

Officials of the academy added that during border confrontations, many a times, forces have to use old banners of Mandarin to communicate with the PLA. This includes mostly signalling them to return to their land or stating they have entered Indian land. 

