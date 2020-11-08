Mizoram government extends 'COVID-19 no tolerance drive' till November 30

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government on Saturday extended 'COVID-19 No Tolerance Drive' for another three weeks till November 30 to curtail the rising coronavirus cases even as the state reported 42 new infections, pushing the tally to 3,032, an official said.

There are now 504 active cases in the state while 2,526 people have recovered from the virus, the official said.

The no tolerance drive initially scheduled to be lifted on November 10 was started from October 26.

According to the order issued on Saturday, the inter- state border will continue to open for vehicles carrying commodities and passengers.

The inter-state border is currently opened at four entry points - Vairengte and Bairabi (with Assam) Kanhmun (with Tripura) and Khawkawn (with Manipur).

Lengpui airport will also remain open and the schedule of flight operation will be arranged by the civil aviation wing of the state General Administration Department in consultation with operating airlines, the order said.

All educational institutions, training institutes, religious places, cinema halls, auditorium, community halls, picnic spots and swimming pools will continue to be closed, it said.

Assembly of more than five people is prohibited in public places.

Night curfew has been clamped in all district headquarters, including state capital Aizawl from 8 pm to 4:30 am.

All shops will be allowed to open.

However, shops in market areas and shopping malls or complexes within Aizawl municipal area will open on alternate days, the order said.