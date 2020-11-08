Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, 2 security personnel injured

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A Naxal was killed while two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place at around 10:30 am near Bhattiguda village under Pamed police station limits, on the border with Telangana, a senior official said.

"The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) personnel were carrying out a counter-insurgency operation along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border since Saturday," he said.

"The encounter took place when the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest at Makrajgatta hill this morning.

One Naxal was killed and a huge quantity of explosives etc were found at the spot," he added.

CoBRA 204th battalion constable Sandip Ghosh and constable Chandu Kadti of the district police sustained leg injuries after stepping on an iron spike trap set up by the ultras, the official said.

Further details of the operation are awaited from the spot, he added.