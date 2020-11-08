STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No reduction in scholarship amount for ST & SC students: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Earlier, the ST and SC Development dept in a resolution had announced its decision to reduce the post-matric scholarship amount for ST and SC students in at least 15 courses.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: In the face of strong protest from opposition political parties and students, Odisha government on Sunday decided not to slash the post-matric scholarship amount for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes students.

"There will be no change in the amount of post-matric scholarship for SC & ST students," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement.

Patnaik said the students will continue to get the same amount of scholarship as they availed in the previous academic year.

The chief minister also asked the department of ST and SC Development to put the notification issued by it on hold.

The department was also ordered to send the official file in regard to slashing the scholarship amount to the Chief Minister's Office for further verification.

With the decision, there will be no change in post- matric scholarship amount being sanctioned for the SC/ST students in Odisha, an official said.

Earlier, the department in a resolution had announced its decision to reduce the post-matric scholarship amount for ST and SC students in at least 15 courses including, B Tech and MBA.

However, the department had decided to increase the number of courses to be covered under the programme from existing 27 to 99 in the 2020-21 academic session.

As per the resolution of ST and SC development department, an eligible student of ST or SC community was supposed to get Rs 25,000 scholarship for B Tech course in the new academic session against the previous allocation of Rs 60,000 in previous academic sessions.

The students belonging to ST and SC communities are entitled to get scholarship for pursuing higher education in any government and government-recognised private college and institution if their family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

While the Opposition Congress had condemned the state government's act of reducing the scholarship amount, the Odisha Private Engineering College Association, also strongly criticised the decision of reducing the financial benefits for the poor ST and SC students in the middle of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik SC ST scholarship
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp