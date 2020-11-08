STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC against Centre's notification demarcating 56,825 sq km in 6 states as Western Ghats ESA

The NGO said that though the Gadgil committee report was theoretically eco-friendly, factors such as population, practicality in displacement and source of livelihood were not considered.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

A stretch of the Western Ghats. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the 2018 draft notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change demarcating an area of 56,825 square kilometre spread across six states as the Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).

The Western Ghats, spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are recognised by UNESCO as one of the world's eight most important biodiversity hotspots.

The plea filed by an NGO Karshaka Shabdam' through advocate Suvidutt M S sought directions to the Centre and Kerala to not implement the recommendations of Western Ghats Ecologically Expert Panel (WGEEP), also called the Gadgil Committee, and of the High-Level Working Group, also called the Kasturirangan Committee.

The Kerala-based NGO also sought that the 2018 notification of the ministry be declared as unconstitutional as it violates the right to life and livelihood of farmers guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In 2010, the ministry had constituted an expert panel (WGEEP) headed by Madhav Gadgil for strategising and conserving the Ghats and to lay more emphasis on the sustainable aspects of the Ghats.

The panel submitted its report in 2011.

In 2013, following the criticism of the Gadgil Committee report from various quarters, a High-Level Working Group headed by K Kasturirangan was constituted to examine the report and recommendation of WGEEP, and it submitted a report the same year.

The NGO said that the 2018 notification once implemented in Kerala would affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers as their agricultural lands would come under the demarcated Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA).

The petitioner herein has locus standi to file the instant Writ Petition as it stands for the wellbeing of farmers including protection of their rights, enlightening government with regard to policies and actions harmful to farmers and also works for afforestation across the region, the plea said.

It said that both the Gadgil committee and the Kasturirangan committee reports, which were aimed at preserving and conserving the Western Ghats, have made several recommendations for protection, preservation and conservation of the Western Ghats, but it vitiates aggressively in several aspects to the state of Kerala.

The NGO said that though the Gadgil committee report was theoretically eco-friendly, factors such as population, practicality in displacement and source of livelihood were not considered.

It said that the Gadgil panel's recommendation for declaring the complete area a protected zone was considered widely "as insensitive, and hindered the development and inhabiting aspects of human-hood".

The NGO further said that the Kasturirangan report made some interesting and beneficial recommendations but it is widely criticized that the committee used remote sensing and aerial survey methods for area demarcation which fail to address the issues in reality.

It said that as per this report, powers would vest with the bureaucrats and not with forest officials and village level officers, and many areas addressed under the report are agricultural lands.

Hence, there is a greater probability of depletion of agriculture with displacement.

The petitioner NGO said that the needs and aspirations of the local and indigenous people, sustainable development and environmental integrity of the region and to suggest steps and the way forward to prevent further degradation of the fragile ecology of the Western Ghats get mentioned in the draft notification.

However, it is only lip service and the people friendly sustainable measures recommended by the HLWG don't find mention in the draft notification.

"The rationale behind issuing the draft notification, without the inclusion of the measures to incentivise green growth advocated by the HLWG and those proposed in the National Agroforestry Policy, 2014, is questionable," it said.

The petition alleged that instead of allowing people to continue with their livelihoods that have been pursued over centuries in consonance with nature, the intent of the draft notification seems to disrupt lives and discourage agriculture.

The plea sought a direction to Kerala to not implement the recommendations of WGEEP and HLWG reports on the Western Ghats.

The plea also sought implementation of the recommendations of the Oommen V Oommen committee constituted in 2014 by the Kerala government to review the Kasturirangan committee report.

The projects and activities to be prohibited or regulated in the eco-sensitive area include mining, no new construction of thermal power plants and buildings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp