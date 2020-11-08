'Pray for his healthy life': PM Modi lauds Advani on his 93rd birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and said he is a living inspiration to BJP workers and the countrymen.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said Advani, home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a significant role in the country's development and also took the party to the masses.

He is a "living inspiration" to the crores of BJP workers and also the countrymen, the prime minister said, wishing for his long and healthy life.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.