Bihar polls 2020: Despite COVID-19, voter turnout higher than 2015

The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66 per cent, the Election Commission data showed.

A woman with her newborn baby arrives to cast her vote for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections at Meenapur in Muzaffarpur district Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar recorded 57.05 per cent turnout in the assembly elections this time, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data.

The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66 per cent, the Election Commission data showed.

Female voter turnout this year was 59.69 per cent, higher than that of the male voters -- 54.68 per cent.

This year's turnout was pushed up by relatively aggressive polling in the third phase in which 78 seats in the 15 districts of Kosi-Seemanchal, Mithilanchal and Tirhut voted.

The turnout in the third phase of the elections, held on November 7, is almost 60 per cent compared to 55.68 per cent in the first phase and 55.70 per cent in the second.

In last year's Lok Sabha elections, 57.33 per cent turnout was recorded.

No re-polling was ordered in any constituency where elections were held in the third phase, sources said.

Poll observers and returning officers who were on duty in the third phase have completed the scrutiny and no repoll has been recommended, they said.

This was the first major election held in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to facilitate COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having the infection, the commission had extended the polling duration by an hour.

Around 5.30 lakh election officials were given special training in the wake of the pandemic.

