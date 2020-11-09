STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says Chidambaram

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:48 AM

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the people of the state will send a clear message that they are more concerned with issues such as jobs, food, healthcare and inflation.

Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

"Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) believes that he can win every election on Hindutva, Ram Temple, Pulwama, repeal of Art 370, CAA, and branding every opposition party and opposition leader as anti-national," Chidambaram said.

"I believe the people of Bihar will send a clear message that they are more concerned with jobs, food, healthcare, inflation, fair prices for farmers, infrastructure and industrial development. Will the PM hear their voices?" he said in a series of tweets.

Claiming that the Indian nation is as "divided as the United States", Chidambaram said president-elect Joe Biden's thanksgiving speech is the kind of speech that "we want to hear from every Indian Prime Minister".

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.

  • Rajamani
    Even corona id afraid of criminals. They attack good people. This is what is called Kali yuga.
    1 day ago reply
