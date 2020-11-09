STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP rigged UP bypolls, will give details after results are out: Akhilesh .Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP has done 'dhandhli' (rigging), 'dhokha' (fraud) and whatever it could by (misusing) the administration.

Published: 09th November 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A day before the announcement of the results for bye-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of rigging the elections in its favour.

He, however, did not elaborate on the accusation, and said he would provide detailed information after the results are out on Tuesday.

At a press conference after a number of former lawmakers from the BSP and the Congress joined the party, Yadav said, "The BJP has done 'dhandhli' (rigging), 'dhokha' (fraud) and whatever it could by (misusing) the administration. The government had made such an arrangement that the voters could not come out (to exercise their franchise)."

"I will give detailed information after the results of the bye-election are declared on November 10," he said.

About the Bihar elections, the SP president exuded confidence that the exit polls predicting an edge for the RJD-led opposition alliance over the ruling NDA would be correct and that the tenure of those who "started spreading hatred in the society" was coming to an end.

Even abroad, those who wanted to rule by dividing the society have been ousted by the people, he said.

"I am happy that there is a group of journalists there (in the US), which claimed that in past four years there, a president lied more than 22 thousand times. If the journalists here count the lies of the UP chief minister and the prime minister, then it will come out in lakhs."

On demonetisation, he said those who had no black money suffered a lot and those with black money left the country.

"The BJP is responsible for the condition of the country's economy. The result of demonetisation is that, till date, the economy of the country has not been able to recover. It not only ended the big businessmen, but also the small traders, small farmers and the poor," Yadav said.

"By demonetisation, BJP won in Uttar Pradesh. It was done so that BJP could win in UP. Not only demonetisation, whatever decisions the government has taken have disappointed the people. The BJP has broken the trust of the people of the entire country," he added.

The leaders who joined the SP were former Bahujan Samaj Party MPs Kailash Nath Singh Yadav and Kaiser Jahan, former Congress MP Bal Kumar Patel, and former MLAs Ram Singh Patel, Sunil Kumar Yadav, Ramesh Rahi and Dhirendra Prakash.

The Samajwadi Party chief also celebrated the birthday of Khazanchi Nath -- the child who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue in Kanpur dehat post-demonetisation in 2016 -- by cutting a cake and giving him gifts.

The SP celebrates his birthday every year to mark the "failure" of the BJP government's demonitisation move

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh bypolls
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp