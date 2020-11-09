STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elections for mayors of six municipal corporations of Rajasthan on Tuesday

According to the State Election Commission, voting will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on November 10 and counting of votes will be done immediately after polling.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ward councillors elected last week will vote on Tuesday to choose mayors for six municipal corporations in three cities in Rajasthan.

Similarly, polls to elect deputy mayors of these corporations will be held on November 11.

Thirteen candidates are in the race to become mayors for the corporations, including Jaipur.

The candidates have filed 16 nominations in Jaipur Greater, Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South civic bodies.

Jodhpur South has three candidates, while the remaining five municipal corporations have two candidates each.

In Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Kusum Yadav from the BJP and Munesh Gurjar of the Congress have filed nominations.

Divya Singh of the Congress and Dr Somya Gurjar from the BJP are contesting for the post of mayor in Jaipur Greater.

It is noteworthy that elections were held recently for a total of 560 wards in the newly formed cities Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jaipur North, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The Congress got a clear majority in Jodhpur North and Kota North Municipal Corporation.

Out of total 80 seats in Jodhpur North, the Congress won 53, BJP 19 and independents in eight wards.

On the other hand, out of the total 70 wards of Kota North, Congress won in 47, BJP in 14 and Independents in nine wards.

The BJP has been able to get a majority in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur-South Municipal Corporation.

Out of 150 wards of Jaipur Greater, the BJP won 88, Congress 49 and independents 13.

In Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation, the BJP has got 43 out of total 80 seats while the Congress has got 29 seats and independents have got eight seats.

Out of 80 seats in Kota South Municipal Corporation, the Congress and the BJP have got 36-36 seats while independents have won eight seats.

Similarly, out of total 100 seats of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, 47 councillors of the Congress and 42 councillors of the BJP have won.

Independents have won in 11 wards.

