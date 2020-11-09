STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah fighting DDC polls as per Centre’s wish: Javaid Hassan Baig

As part of the understanding, he has agreed that they will become part of the process and need some space for cooling down tempers of people,” Baig said.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Apni Party leader Javaid Hassan Baig claimed that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had entered into an agreement with the Centre during his detention, saying that the NC patron is following “the script of the understanding” to restore normalcy in Kashmir.  

Baig’s statement came a day after National Conference and six other parties of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Article 370 restoration decided to contest the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Apni Party is also contesting the DDC polls.

Talking to this newspaper, Baig claimed that the agreement was facilitated by former RAW chief A S Dulat. In February when Abdullah was under detention at his residence, Baig said, Dulat met the NC patron.

“Abdullah is following the script of the understanding. As part of the understanding, he has agreed that they will become part of the process and need some space for cooling down tempers of people,” Baig said. “In the script, those who were talking of bloodshed in Kashmir if Article 370 was not revoked, will cool down to ensure there is calm and normalcy.”

Baig added that all the leaders, who have been released, were set free after an agreement with the Centre.

The Apni Party leader said the Centre wants Abdullah and others to tame anger of people in Kashmir so that normalcy is restored. 

He said with the narrative now changing from autonomy, self-governance, Article 370 restoration to DDC polls, Farooq Abdullah is the most suitable choice for the Centre in J&K.

“Why would they (the Abdullahs and others) like to lose this golden opportunity?”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javaid Hassan Baig Farooq Abdullah Apni Party National Conference Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Article 370
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp