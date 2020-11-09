Farooq Abdullah fighting DDC polls as per Centre’s wish: Javaid Hassan Baig

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Apni Party leader Javaid Hassan Baig claimed that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had entered into an agreement with the Centre during his detention, saying that the NC patron is following “the script of the understanding” to restore normalcy in Kashmir.

Baig’s statement came a day after National Conference and six other parties of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Article 370 restoration decided to contest the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Apni Party is also contesting the DDC polls.

Talking to this newspaper, Baig claimed that the agreement was facilitated by former RAW chief A S Dulat. In February when Abdullah was under detention at his residence, Baig said, Dulat met the NC patron.

“Abdullah is following the script of the understanding. As part of the understanding, he has agreed that they will become part of the process and need some space for cooling down tempers of people,” Baig said. “In the script, those who were talking of bloodshed in Kashmir if Article 370 was not revoked, will cool down to ensure there is calm and normalcy.”

Baig added that all the leaders, who have been released, were set free after an agreement with the Centre.

The Apni Party leader said the Centre wants Abdullah and others to tame anger of people in Kashmir so that normalcy is restored.

He said with the narrative now changing from autonomy, self-governance, Article 370 restoration to DDC polls, Farooq Abdullah is the most suitable choice for the Centre in J&K.

“Why would they (the Abdullahs and others) like to lose this golden opportunity?”