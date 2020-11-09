STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra transport employees to get pending salaries before Diwali

ANI file photo used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a big relief for employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Monday decided to disburse their pending salaries for two months before Diwali festival, beginning later this week.

Employees of the MSRTC, which is one of the biggest road transport undertakings in the county with a fleet of over 18,000 buses, have not received their salaries for the last three months due to the closure of services in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing a press conference here, state transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the MSRTC, said salaries of employees for a period of one month along with the Diwali advance to the eligible employees will be disbursed today (Monday) itself.

"The salary of another month will be settled before the Diwali festival," he said.

He said a request has been made to the state government to pay salaries of MSRTC employees for the next few months.

Parab also appealed to the employees against taking any extreme steps like committing suicides.

The MSRTC has suffered losses as its revenues in the form of fare from passengers took a hit due to the lockdown.

Recently, services were resumed with the fullest capacity.

