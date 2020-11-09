STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Operation in J&K's Machil still on to rule out presence of militants: BSF

"The operation is still on. The area comprises a tough terrain and uneven ground. To rule out the presence of any other militant, a sanitisation operation is on in the area, BSF ADG said.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Indian army patrolling along LoC (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGARL The BSF on Monday said the operation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector, in which four security forces personnel and three militants were killed on Sunday during a failed infiltration bid, was on to rule out the presence of other ultras in the area.

Three Army personnel, including an officer, a BSF constable and three militants were killed as the ultras made a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"The operation is still on. The area comprises a tough terrain and uneven ground. To rule out the presence of any other militant, a sanitisation operation is on in the area. We will satisfy ourselves that no militant is there," Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Surinder Pawar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of Constable Sudir Sarkar at the BSF STC, Humhama on the outskirts of the city.

Pawar said it was an infiltration attempt and not a Border Action Team (BAT) attack.

He said the security forces had received inputs about infiltration attempts by militants in the sector a fortnight ago.

"We received inputs about 15 days ago that militants will try to infiltrate. So our ambush-cum-patrolling party patrolled the area during the night. Around 1 am (on Sunday), the patrolling party observed some suspicious movement and challenged the militants. The militants retaliated and Constable Sarkar was badly injured. But he fought bravely and killed a militant, before succumbing to the injuries," Pawar said.

The ADG, BSF said two other militants fled the spot and the border-guarding force then alerted its other posts and the Army.

"With the first light on Sunday, the Army and the BSF launched a joint operation in which the two militants were killed.

In the exchange of fire, Army Captain Ashutosh Kumar and two soldiers were also killed," he said.

Asked about the status of infiltration this year, Pawar said only 24 to 25 militants have managed to enter the Indian side of the LoC so far this year, compared to the 135 to 140 last year.

About 250 to 300 militants are at launchpads across the LoC, waiting to infiltrate, the BSF officer said, adding, "Our counter-infiltration grid is very strong and making improvements to it is a continuous exercise." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of control Machil sector
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp