STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC against Centre's notification demarcating Western Ghats ESA

Challenging the constitutional validity of the draft notification, the plea also sought directions to the Kerala government to not implement the recommendations of the Gadgil Committee.

Published: 09th November 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

A stretch of the Western Ghats. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the October 2018 draft notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relating to the demarcation of 56,825 sq km as the Western Ghats ecologically sensitive area (ESA).

The petition, filed by NGO Karshaka Shabdam, said that through October 2018 draft notification -- the area of over 50,000 sq km spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu has been demarcated as the Western Ghats ESA.

Challenging the constitutional validity of the draft notification, the plea also sought directions to the Kerala government to not implement the recommendations of the Western Ghats ecologically expert panel, also known as the Gadgil Committee.

The Gadgil Committee had suggested that the entire hill range be declared as an ESA and further classified 142 taluks as Ecologically Sensitive Zones 1, 2, and 3, the plea, which was filed last week, said.

The NGO, in its plea, submitted that instead of allowing people to pursue their livelihood as they have over centuries in consonance with nature, the intent of the draft notification seems to disrupt lives and discourage agriculture.

Proposed non-permissible activities like banning of the red category industries such as hospitals, dispensaries, dairy processing units, hotels, incinerators, etc may have serious repercussions on the livelihood of people in these villages, the plea said claiming that the draft notification will disrupt the right to livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Western Ghats Karshaka Shabdam Gadgil Committee
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp