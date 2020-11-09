Resort politics returns: Rajasthan BJP corporators taken to MP to prevent poaching attempt

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to informed sources, the group comprising between 36 and 40 corporators were lodged at a tourist bungalow in Madhya Pradesh's hill hotspot Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Newly elected municipal corporators of Rajasthan’s Kota South municipal corporation have been sent by the BJP to Madhya Pradesh to prevent their poaching by the ruling Congress ahead of the mayoral election. 

According to informed sources, the group comprising between 36 and 40 corporators were lodged at a tourist bungalow in Madhya Pradesh’s hill hotspot Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, around 565 km from Kota.

The corporators were brought in a bus to Pachmarhi on Saturday evening and are likely to leave on Monday night or Tuesday early morning for Kota to vote in the polls.

The BJP corporators and possibly some Independent corporators were brought to Pachmarhi on Saturday evening and have been housed in three hotels and resorts, including MP Tourism’s Champak Bungalow and two heritage hotels.

According to informed sources, more than three dozen newly elected corporators were initially housed at a hotel in Ujjain district of MP, which is close to Rajasthan. But keeping in mind Ujjain’s geographical proximity to Rajasthan and possibility of some Congress leaders tracking the whereabouts of these corporators, these corporators were shifted by six cars and one bus to Pachmarhi.

Sources added that a big lock is dangling outside the MPT Champak Bungalow to prevent any outsider from entering the heritage bungalow. 

