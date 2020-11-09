Two killed in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway due to fog

By PTI

HATRAS: Two people were killed and over half a dozen others injured as eight vehicles piled up on the Yamuna Expressway due to fog in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The road crash took place around 7.30 am on a stretch on the expressway that falls under the Sadabad police station area of Hathras in western UP, they said.

"The local police received information that eight vehicles had piled up on the Yamuna Expressway due to fog. Two people died in the crash while eight others got injured," according to a police statement.

The injured have been hospitalised in Agra, police said.

Local police and officials were present at the scene of the incident and further proceedings are being carried out, they said.