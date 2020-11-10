STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam-Mizoram border row: Tension subsides as two-way traffic resumes

The dispute had flared up mid-October when at least eight people from both states were injured and several houses and roadside shops torched.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of jawans at Assam-Mizoram border after houses and shops were torched in a fresh border dispute on October 18. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tension surrounding the inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram subsided with the resumption of vehicular traffic movement.

Official sources said the vehicles plied through the disputed belt with police escorts. The villagers in Assam’s Cachar district had enforced a blockade on a national highway leading up to Mizoram late last month.

The Assam government said there were signs of the return of normalcy.

“Some vehicles had moved yesterday (Monday) and some moved today (Tuesday). Efforts are being made to ensure the resumption of regular vehicular traffic movement. Normalcy is returning,” Assam’s Home Secretary GD Tripathi said.

The blockade, enforced by the Assam villagers demanding the withdrawal of Mizoram police personnel from areas they claimed were Assam land, had forced the Mizoram government to bring essential commodities via Tripura and Manipur.

Tripathi said the Mizoram government thinned their forces following talks with the Central government.

“There will be more withdrawal (of forces by Mizoram). It will happen with the passage of time. We are hoping that graded withdrawal will happen and it will, eventually, lead to complete withdrawal. The whole effort is to normalise the situation,” Tripathi added.

In the wake of heightened tension, Assam had deployed the personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal and Mizoram had deployed Border Security Force troops to the disputed areas.

The dispute had flared up mid-October when at least eight people from both states were injured and several houses and roadside shops torched.

Later, the miscreants had triggered blasts at two Assam government-run schools. A man from the state had also died under mysterious circumstances in the custody of Mizoram authorities. The Mizoram government claimed he was a drug peddler who died at a hospital but the Assam government alleged he was abducted by the miscreants from the border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border row inter-state border Mizoram
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp