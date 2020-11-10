STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

By-poll results 2020: Counting of votes begins for 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority.

Published: 10th November 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MORENA: Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

Visuals from counting centres in Indore and Morena were out on Tuesday morning.

By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra of Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat's Dang counting centre also started the counting of votes for eight assembly constituencies in the state.

The assembly seats of Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan, Dang and Kaprada in Gujarat are up for contest in the current by-polls in Gujarat.

Apart from this, by-polls on 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 2 seats each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana were held. The results of the bye-election will be announced today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Prades Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Congress BJP
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp