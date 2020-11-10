STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Udit Raj questions reliability of EVMs

If the direction of satellites to Mars and Mon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked, Udit Raj said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Dalit leader Udit Raj

Udit Raj (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the ruling NDA took an initial lead from the grand alliance in poll trends for Bihar, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday raised questions on the reliability of EVMs asking why they cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth.

He also asked if Donald Trump could have lost in the US elections had EVMs been used.

"If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked," Udit Raj said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost," he asked.

Dalit leader Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson.

He was a former BJP MP from Delhi.

In another tweet, he took a swipe at the BJP, saying it has been able to sideline Nitish Kumar with its performance in Bihar.

Initial trends in Bihar showed the NDA taking the lead in the election to the 243-member assembly.

The BJP appeared set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to trends available so far.

Several exit polls had predicted victory of the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
udit raj Bihar elections EVM tampering
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp