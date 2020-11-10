STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China border deadlock may be new normal: Tibetologist Claude Arpi

It may be a permanent (perhaps on a smaller scale).

Published: 10th November 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Army jawan stands guard as a military convoy passes through Ladakh (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  deadlock between India and China in eastern Ladakh continues, with the eighth round of talks between senior military commanders from both sides failing to achieve any breakthrough. The more than six-monthlong standoff between the two giant Asian neighbours “could be the new normal,” according to well-known author, historian and Tibetologist Claude Arpi. In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Arpi said that he does not see any thawing of the deadlock “till at least the end of the winter, if not beyond that.

It may be a permanent (perhaps on a smaller scale). A new normal. It is difficult for Xi Jinping to publicly lose face and go back to the April position.” “The most pressing issue for India is to hold its position in Ladakh and not go for any type of compromise,” he added. Arpi warned about China’s hidden agenda behind the development of around 200 Xiaokangs (moderately well off villages), most of which are located all along the Indian border from Rutok in Ngari Prefecture in the West to Rima (opposite Kibithu) in the Lohit valley in the East.

“Since May this year, we have understood that China wants to stabilise and control its borders with India, to have a safe base for its military operations. The development of these strategic villages is a crucial way to govern the borders and has serious implications for India’s defence,” he pointed out. Arpi also spoke about the “definitive plans” of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) on the “15th Dalai Lama to be re-born in China. “Beijing is planning to appropriate the reincarnation process,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China Ladakh
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp