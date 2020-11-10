STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India welcomes Sudan removal from list of terror sponsors

India welcomed the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement and hoped that the move will bring in democratic changes which contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace and security.

Newly-appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the list of States that are accused of sponsoring terrorism and also hailed the normalisation of relations between Israel and the African country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India welcomed the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement and hoped that the move will bring in democratic changes which contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace and security.

“India’s relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts. We welcome the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan’s normalisation of relations with Israel. We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability,” the MEA statement stated.

The transitional government in Sudan last month signed a peace agreement with several groups to end the civil war which has resulted in the death of thousands of people.

Following the signing of the agreement, US President Donald Trump last week announced Sudan would be taken off the list of sponsors for terror.

Sudan announced days later that it was normalising relations with Israel.

