STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Losing to COVID-19': JDU's KC Tyagi concedes defeat two hours into counting

Tyagi further criticised the role of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) by saying, "LJP has played a negative role, it has no existence in Bihar's politics now."

Published: 10th November 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

KC Tyagi

Senior JDU leader KC Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: We are losing in Bihar only due to the impact of COVID-19, Janata Dal (United) senior leader KC Tyagi said on Tuesday when early trends in the counting suggested Mahagathbandhan was leading in the state. But by the time more votes were counted, the NDA combine, in which JD(U) belongs, had pulled ahead.

As the initial trends started to trickle in, the senior JD(U) leader rushed to say that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had done nothing special since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it wasn't able to win, to be able to get ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In the last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID-19 impact," Tyagi said.

He further criticised the role of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) by saying, "LJP has played a negative role, it has no existence in Bihar's politics now."

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC Tyagi Bihar election result Bihar election 2020 JD (U) COVID-19
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp