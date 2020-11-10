MeToo: Priya Ramani made 'defamatory' statement out of vengeance, MJ Akbar tells court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former union minister M J Akbar Tuesday told a Delhi court that journalist Priya Ramani did not make defamatory statements for the public good but out of vengeance.

Akbar made the statement before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja through his lawyer during the final arguments in a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, told the court that, Ramani didn't make these statements (termed by Akbar as defamatory) for the public good, she made them out of vengeance. She didn't even apologise for a factually incorrect statement.

Ramani didn't produce any landline records, parking receipts, no CCTV footage, nothing. She didn't produce any evidence to prove her story, the counsel said.

The counsel claimed that Ramani wrote a fictitious piece in the magazine -- Vogue -- in context of #MeToo movement with a mala fide intention as she intended to tarnish the reputation of Akbar.

Wreckless statements against Akbar were put in a public place without any care or caution. The per se effect of Ramani's statements was defamatory, damaging the reputation of Akbar, the counsel said.