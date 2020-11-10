Modi government to set up National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi's ITO area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited request for proposals for setting up of the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital’s ITO area.

The total timeframe to conduct completion of the work would be three-and-a-half months from the time work is alloted to the agency, according to the ministry.

The cost of the project of establishing the National Tribal Research Institute at the existing IIPA building would be around Rs 10 crore.

The institute will house an exhibition hall, an auditorium, conference hall, a library, laboratories, guesthouse and a multipurpose hall. It will also be equipped with modern technology.

The architectural consultancy would be provided by the agency appointed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda had recently said the work by tribal research institutes should become the base to take tribal developments programs forward.