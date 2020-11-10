STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab becomes sixth state to revoke 'general consent' to CBI

West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are among the states that have already withdrawn their 'general consent' to the CBI.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Congress-led government in Punjab has revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing cases in the state, joining several other non-BJP ruled states that have carried out similar moves.

West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are among the states that have already withdrawn their "general consent" to the CBI.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab government on November 8, its prior consent will be required by the CBI, which comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, to investigate any case in the state.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act No 25 of 1946), the Government of Punjab hereby withdraws the general consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, anytime herein before," as per notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, department of Home Affairs and Justice.

"In view of revocation of all previous general consents issued earlier, prior consent of the Government of Punjab shall be required, hereinafter, on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of the aforesaid Act, by the Delhi Special Police Establishment," it further said.

The Punjab government had earlier withdrawn consent from the CBI for investigating the 2015 sacrilege incidents there after the state assembly passed a resolution in this regard in 2018.

Later, it handed over the probe into the incidents of desecration of religious texts to the special investigation team of the Punjab police.

