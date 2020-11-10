STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath, two other ministers to meet agitating farmer unions on Friday

Most party leaders who left in a huff have bitterly complained about lack of sensitivity in the Centre towards the farmers’ sentiments.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest. (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Aware of a spate of resignations from the party in Punjab in the wake of protests against new farm laws, the central BJP leadership plans to meet all farmers’ unions on Friday.

Most party leaders who left in a huff have bitterly complained about lack of sensitivity in the Centre towards the farmers’ sentiments.

The dominant feeling is the government should have taken farmers’ opinion before coming out with the laws. 

State BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma told this paper that three Punjab BJP leaders — Surjit Kumar Jyani, Harjit Singh Grewal and Bikramjit Singh Cheema — met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and informed them about the ground reality in the state. 

Later, senior BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani claimed that three Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, will hold talks with farmer organisations on November 13 in the national capital.

Former state minister and ex-MLA Surjit Kumar Jyani, who is the chairman of the committee to solve the issue, has accused his party of not listening to the farmers and victimizing them.

“The party leadership should talk to the agitating farmers who have already vacated rail tracks.’’

After meeting the Union ministers, Jyani said, “Rajnath Singh wants to speak to all farmers’ organisations. Once the organizations agree, a formal invitation will be sent to them.’’

In solidarity with the farmers, Punjab BJP general secretary Malwinder Singh Kang resigned from the party a few days back. The party’s youth wing general secretary Barinder Singh Sandhu has also resigned as well. 

Last month, representatives of several farmers' organisations from Punjab had walked out of a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry and accused the government of adopting double standards with no minister present to hear them out.

Farmers in Punjab have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement appealed to the farmers' bodies to completely lift their rail blockade to allow passenger trains in view of the "initiative" taken by Centre to discuss their issues.

The CM urged the farmer organisations to take note of the Centre's move to hold talks with them and also take into account the inconvenience being caused to lakhs of Punjabis, including soldiers, who are unable to come home for Diwali due to the suspension of trains.

Ending the rail blockade will facilitate these soldiers and others to join their families in the celebrations, he said.

Amarinder Singh expressed hope that the talks convened by the Centre, scheduled for November 13 as per some media reports, would pave the way for early resolution of the crisis triggered by the central legislations on agriculture.

The move indicated that the Centre was open to finding an amicable solution to the problems facing the farmers in the wake of the enactment of these laws, he said.

The farmers' anger had clearly reached the central government, which seemed to be finally prepared to hear them out, said the CM.

Now that the message that they wanted to communicate through their blockade had reached the Centre, the unions should step back from their agitation and join the talks with the spirit of resolving the issue, he said.

Amarinder Singh said he was confident that the unions would now respond by supporting efforts to ease the situation in the larger interest of all stakeholders.

The only solution to the imbroglio caused by the central legislations lay in peaceful and amicable talks between all concerned, he said, urging the farmer unions to respond with a positive approach.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Farmers Protests Punjab Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp