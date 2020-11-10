STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talks between Gehlot government, Gurjar leaders remain inconclusive

Published: 10th November 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Talks between the Rajasthan government and Gurjar leaders remained inconclusive as the community's agitation over reservation entered its ninth day on Monday.

On Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla's request, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna held talks at two different places.

Chandna reached the Bainsla's residence in Hindaun City where talks were held in the presence of Karauli District Collector Sidharth Sihag and SP Mridul Kachawa.

Later, Chandna and Bainsla, along with other community leaders, went to the Suroth police station for the second round of talks.

The talks lasted for about two-and-half-hours but remained inconclusive.

Chandna, however, told reporters that the talks were positive.

The state government had accepted their demands during a meeting with over 40 Gurjar leaders earlier this month, he added.

On the other hand, community leader Vijay Bainsla said they have decided to continue their stir as the government failed to fulfil their demands.

"We will have to celebrate Diwali on the railway track," he told reporters, adding that their demands are not new.

Meanwhile, members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their blockade of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bayana''s Pilupura.

They have also blocked the Hindaun-Bayana road.

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

Last week, a delegation comprising leaders from 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana, had sought the lifting of the blockade.

They told reporters that the government has accepted their demands but still around 200-300 people are sitting on the railway track.

On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points.

